Service to humanity is an important aspect of life. It brings hope and life to the downtrodden .A Religious nun in Kithyoko, Masinga sub-county in Machakos knows all too well the need for service to humanity. In the last two decades Sister Mary Musembi has been supporting needy persons suffering memory loss. A majority of the cases at Sister Musembi’s humble abode in Kithyoko were abandoned in hospital after suffering various traumatic incidents. Their relatives too cannot be traced.

