Making cross country team was a tall order,says Ndereba

Retired legendary women marathon icon Catherine Ndereba has recalled past memories of her trials to earn a place in the Kenyan team for cross country.

Speaking to KBC Channel 1 on Saturday during the Legends Edition,the two time world marathon champion and two time Olympic silver medalist said she hardly impressed coaches to get a slot in the national team.

“In 1999 I had all the hopes that I would make the team but unfortunately I didn’t despite having won almost every Cross Country meet.I used to get a lot of disappointments and negative comments from the athletics officials because of my running style. I have shuffling running style, which makes me have short strides” noted Ndereba.

The former world record holder who won Boston Marathon four times and Chicago Marathon twice announced her retirement from competitive running in 2014 after experiencing a torn ligament that she says has never healed upto date.

The 48 year old nicknamed “Catherine the Great” for her impeccable and consistent top-level performances currently serves as the assistant commissioner of Prisons Services.

She is on mission to restore Kenya Prisons Services’ lost glory in athletics.

“I decided to concentrate on my work because I was identified by someone and drafted into prisons.I have to also identify the talent that can propel and give glory to prisons and the country,” added Ndereba

In 2008, the Chicago Tribune’s Philip Hersh declared Ndereba to be the top female marathoner ever; Grete Waitz, Paula Radcliffe, and Joan Benoit Samuelson were the next three names on the list. The frequency and quality of her glittering performances earned her that distinction.

The third child in a family of nine, Ndereba picked up running from her father, who dominated the village races.

She made her marathon debut in Boston in 1998 with a sixth-place 2:28:27