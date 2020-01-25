Makini schools win Nairobi swimming championships

Makini Schools sports academy emerged tops in the Nairobi County Level one swimming championships held Saturday at the Makini School, Nairobi.

Crawford international school and Kids talent swim club took the second and third positions respectively in the event that attracted a total of 15 schools from Nairobi county.

Makini schools sports academy scooped six points, two gold medal, one silver and three bronze, while Crawford international school finished second with five points ahead of Chantily School Karuri Kiambu who finished third on three points.

In some of the results, Omoro Saniyah timed 3:38.19 to win girls under 11 Butterfly category ahead of Jasmine Nyambura and Irungu Elaine who finished second and third position respectively.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kangethe Nantai defeated Ochieng Claude and Muhoro Kanyiha to win boys under 11 event.

In girls under 13 category, Kotut Moige finished in the first position while Kangethe Nadia and Mawira Sera finished second and third.

In girls under 9 category, Ndirangu Nicole recorded 1:48.99, Wanjiru Lisa finished second with 2:01.95 while Opiyo Kylie finished third with 2:02.95