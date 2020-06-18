Makueni County discharges its first COVID-19 patient

Makueni County on Wednesday released its first coronavirus patient from the hospital after testing negative.

County Health Executive Committee Member (ECM) Dr. Andrew Mulwa said the patient who had been admitted at the county Covid-19 treatment centre at the Makueni Referral Hospital was released after several tests turned negative.

“We have tested the patient several times according to the protocols given by the World Health Organisation and Ministry of Health,” said Dr. Mulwa.

The patient, a 35- year- old asymptomatic man, working at the Konza Technocity in Kilome Sub County was admitted at the facility on June 7, after he tested positive.

Dr. Mulwa also said that 18 other people who had been quarantined at Kenya Medical Training Centre (KMTC) in Makindu for the last ten days after coming into contact with the patient have been released after their results turned negative.

“We tested them last Thursday and their results returned negative. We saw there was no need for us to keep holding them here. As Makueni we can say that we have successfully managed to release the first cohort of Covid-19 patient and his contacts,” added the ECM.

He also noted that a resident of Makueni who succumbed to the disease while staying in a neighbouring county was buried with the help of county public health officials with strict adherence to the stipulated guidelines.

County Director of Medical Services Dr. Stephen Ndolo urged residents to welcome back the patient and those that had been in isolation to avoid stigma.

“We are appealing to the community to assimilate them and avoid stigmatization that leads to trauma,” said Dr. Ndolo.

Erick Mwendwa who had been quarantined at Makindu KMTC hailed the health workers for the care and support they received during the ten days they were under isolation.

Mwendwa urged residents to remain vigilant and continue following the directives given by the government to curb the disease.

“We were treated while in quarantine but my message to people is COVID-19 is not so far away from you, it’s close. Wash hands, sanitise and wear masks. If not working, stay at home,” he said.