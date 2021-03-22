Makueni county receives 26,954 Huduma cards for distribution

At least 26,954 Huduma Namba cards have been received in Makueni County ready for distribution, Makueni County Commissioner (CC) Maalim Mohammed has said.

In this regard, Mohammed is urging area residents to collect their Huduma Namba cards from the 30 collection centres identified across the county.

The County Commissioner further said that the collection centres include all the nine sub-counties headquarters, 20 selected divisions headquarters and Huduma Centres in the county.

The administrator said that nine Assistant County Commissioners (ACC) and 28 National Registration Bureau Officers have been trained ready to conduct the exercise in the county.

“Members of the public will receive and review 2 SMSs at different times. The first will be asking an individual to select a location where to collect the card. The residents are encouraged to respond to the SMS by visiting the centre stated to collect the cards,” said Mohammed while speaking to KNA on the telephone over the weekend.

Mohammed emphasised the need for the individuals who receive the notification to act immediately so as to avoid subjecting themselves to unnecessary inconvenience and also putting pressure on clerks who will have to deal with huge crowds in the last minute-rush.

“The cards have sensitive information. Therefore it is imperative that officers concerned understand their obligations and roles. Breaching the law may lead to prosecution of an officer as outlined by the Data Protection Act 2019.