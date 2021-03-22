Makueni county receives 26,954 Huduma cards for distribution

Written By: KNA

At least 26,954 Huduma Namba cards have been received in Makueni County ready for distribution, Makueni County Commissioner (CC) Maalim Mohammed has said.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In this regard, Mohammed is urging area residents to collect their  Huduma Namba cards from the 30 collection centres identified across the county.

The County Commissioner further said that the collection centres include all the nine sub-counties headquarters, 20 selected divisions headquarters and Huduma Centres in the county.

Also Read  Wrangles emerge over sub dividing Imenti South sub-county in Meru

The administrator said that nine Assistant County Commissioners (ACC) and 28 National Registration Bureau Officers have been trained ready to conduct the exercise in the county.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

“Members of the public will receive and review 2 SMSs at different times. The first will be asking an individual to select a location where to collect the card. The residents are encouraged to respond to the SMS by visiting the centre stated to collect the cards,” said Mohammed while speaking to KNA on the telephone over the weekend.

Also Read  Kenya completes 10 year plan for Science and Technology Parks

Mohammed emphasised the need for the individuals who receive the notification to act immediately so as to avoid subjecting themselves to unnecessary inconvenience and also putting pressure on clerks who will have to deal with huge crowds in the last minute-rush.

Also Read  Two people die after plane crashes in Marsabit

 “The cards have sensitive information. Therefore it is imperative that officers concerned understand their obligations and roles. Breaching the law may lead to prosecution of an officer as outlined by the Data Protection Act 2019.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Margaret Kalekye

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR