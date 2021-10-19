Makueni County unveils statues of three Kamba heroes

Ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations, three heroes from the Kamba region have been recognized by the Makueni County Government and their sculptures erected at the Wote Public Green Park.

General Munoa Mana, Syokimau and Samuel Mbiti have been feted for their immense contribution to the Kamba community and the nation.

Speaking to KNA, Tuesday, in his Wote office, Mutua Mulonzya the Director of Culture, Music and Arts in Makueni disclosed that the three were chosen to represent the South Eastern Kenya Economic Block (SEKEB) and also portray gender equality.

“We had many heroes to choose from, although we settled for General Munoa Mana from Makueni for his selfless struggle for independence, Syokimau from Machakos to represent the older generation and Samuel Mbiti from Kitui for his scholarly contribution,” Mulonzya said.

General Munoa Mana whose real name is Ndutu Wa Kilungu was born in 1924 at Nziu Makueni County, and was a war veteran and high ranking General alongside Jomo Kenyatta, Dedan Kimathi, Stanley Mathenge and Waruhiu Itote.

Mulonzya added that the General specialized in reconnaissance, intelligence and counter- intelligence operations and was a decorated assassin for the Mau Mau, who eliminated the whites at the orders of Jomo Kenyatta.

He further stated that General Munoa Mana was a forgotten hero who does not appear in any historical books of Kenya save for an appearance in the poetry by Professor Kivutha Kibwana “Njenoo Munoa Mana” in the book Ngaeka Waeka.

“The General who passed away in 2007 coined for himself ‘Munoa Munoa’ (One who tires for nothing) for being an uncelebrated General of war for independence,” Mulonzya explained.

The Director said that Syokimau was a highly regarded medicine woman and a prophetess who lived in the 1800s in the Iveti Hills near Machakos town.

“She is well known for her prophecy of the construction of the Kenya- Uganda Railway, which she foresaw as a long snake spitting fire and smoke as it moved from waters to waters (signifying the rail from Mombasa to Kisumu). Syokimau Estate and the Railway Station is named in her honour,” said Mulonzya.

John Samuel Mbiti, was a distinguished African scholar in African religion and philosophy, a pastor, teacher, mentor, linguist, poet, folklorist and an immensely gifted writer who was born at Mulango, Kitui on November 30, 1931, and died on October 5, 2019 as stated in his plaque besides his statue.

It further reveals, he is widely renowned for translating the New Testament Bible into Kamba and for his phrase ‘I am because we are; and since we are, therefore I am’, derived from his book, African Religions and Philosophy (1969), widely read and quoted in Universities worldwide.

Mulonzya emphasized that there is a need for the County to pass a Bill that can facilitate the Department of Culture to celebrate not just the past heroes but also the living ones in the community.