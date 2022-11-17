Makueni County, USAID sign work plan deal worth Ksh1B

Makueni County Government has signed a joint work plan of Ksh 1 billion with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) geared towards stimulating the local economy during the 2022/2023 financial year.

The partnership was signed by Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and USAID Mission Director in Kenya David Gosney at the governor’s office in Wote town.

The monies will be spent on key activities identified for collaborative implementation like the provision of nutrition commodities to support the treatment of acute malnutrition for children aged below five years, pregnant women and lactating mothers besides strengthening community health strategy using community health volunteers.

Also, the money will be spent on promoting the development of cottage industries, supporting manufacturing related innovations, promoting and registering of cooperative societies and strengthening institutional capacities in the cooperative movement.

Other areas that will benefit include the launch of the tourism circuit, documenting and digitizing indigenous knowledge (Tourism and Culture) and crop, livestock pests and disease control and extension programmes in the agriculture sector.

Others are the operationalisation and development of rescue centres, strengthening child protection committees and prevention and management of gender-based violence (GBV) and increasing public participation in the budget process by conducting civic education.

On his part, Governor Mutula reiterated that he was committed to ensuring the collaboration succeeds.

“I am committed to the continued partnership between the Makueni County Government and USAID and promise the monies will be spent on projects they are meant for,” said Mutula.

“I also commit myself that if there is any money left, I will return it. This is the level of transparency and accountability my government and the people of Makueni will bring to the partnership,” assured the governor.

Speaking at the same event, Gosney said the partnership reinforces USAID’s localisation approach to align with the investment expected in the county.