Makueni Governor rallies constituents against BBI report

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama have escalated their campaign against the bid to revise the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The two rallied the Kamba community to reject the BBI drive when they attended the burial of Sebastian Mailu, a son of Agnes Mailu, a former Makueni MCA, at Kalamba Village in Makueni County.

“It is wrong to ask people to submit their signatures and to endorse the BBI report when they are ignorant on its contents,” Prof Kibwana said. He also called out the “planned use of administrators” to aid in the collection of signatures to pave way for a referendum.

They called out leaders from regions backing the BBI report saying that the community was largely ignorant on what the document contains. “Those pushing for endorsement of the BBI should first seek views from the community on what there is in the amended constitution that will benefit the community,”

Elsewhere, the Laikipia County Government has commenced a program that is aimed to take the BBI proposals to the people for scrutiny and input.

The exercise started in Nanyuki town where different groups of people came together to give their input as well as ask questions about the BBI report.

It is expected that the process will be conducted in 15 Wards where each of them will have two sittings.

Speaking during the launch of the exercise, Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said that Kenyans are free to deliberate on the report and this is the best time to do so.

Muriithi said that the Constitution will keep requiring changes since it is not perfect, but also noted that Kenyans should be involved in the process.

He said that when Kenyans understand that the Constitution does not belong to the leaders or an individual they will debate the process in a sober manner as it states the principals that we live with.

People living with disabilities have at the same time expressed concern over the report noting that they have been left behind in many issues.

Valentine Kiraita the coordinator of People living with Disabilities in Laikipia driving his point home by saying that the report had not even been written in braille to cater for the visually impaired.

Kiraita in light of this said that they would require special forums where all people living with disabilities would be taken through the report to satisfaction.

Nimo Ali representing the deaf also said that they were not ok with some of the proposals that create more seats in the executive.

Ali further called for a proper way in which nominations are done before the swearing-in saying that people living with disabilities have been left out especially in the county government.