Makueni Governor ranked best performing Governor nationwide

Governor Kivutha Kibwana is the best performing Governor nationwide in terms of development while his Kakamega counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya was ranked as the most popular Governor.

Research conducted by Incise Strategists Solutions Africa, in all 47 counties and 290 constituencies was carried out between 7th and 9th September this year with an average sample size of between 1051 and 1067 based on rating all 47 Governors in terms of development and in terms of popularity.

In the research carried out between 7th and 9th of September this year in 47 counties and 290 constituencies, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana topped with a 80% development rating, followed by Mwangi wa Iria of Murang’a with 73.4% while Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya is 3rd with 71.3% Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua is ranked 4th best performing Governor with 68.9% followed by Stephen Sang of Nandi at 67.2% in 5th position.

However, when it comes to approval rating, Kibwana dropped to third after Oparanya and Salim Mvurya of Kwale.

Nairobi Acting Governor Ann Kananu at the bottom with a 19.4% development rating.

According to the report most 2nd term Governors scored higher in development than 1st term Governors since they had more time to implement projects whose impact can be felt.

5 of the top ten best performing Governors in development were 1st term Governors but only but only two first term Governors appeared in the top ten popular County bosses.

The research also highlights that most 2nd term Governors dwells much in popularity politics at 59.2% against 50.5% on development while 1st term Governors on average concentrated more on development at 52.9% on development against 46.5 on popularity politics.