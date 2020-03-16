Makueni govt suspends market days and night club operations

Makueni County has suspended all market days and nightclub operations with immediate effect following the confirmation of Coronavirus cases in the country.

Muguka and miraa chewing joints have also been suspended as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the virus in the county.

Speaking Monday at his office during a joint press briefing with the county commissioner, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana however said bars will remain open from 5pm to 11pm but will be required to provide soap and water or sanitisers to their clients.

He also directed that residents should limit funeral attendance to close family members and relatives and minimise on other gatherings like weddings, meetings, workshops, seminars and religious meetings.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Touting has been banned and public transport vehicles including boda boda riders are required to use hand sanitisers or have hand washing facilities at various stages.

Also in the resolutions that were reached by the County Response Emergency Committee shops, supermarkets, malls, places of work and gyms are required to provide alcohol-based sanitisers or soap and water.

“We shall also enhance sanitation especially along Mombasa road stop overs with soap and water or sanitisers. We also encourage residents to have the same hand washing facilities at homes,” said the governor.

Kibwana also said hospital visits for patients admitted in both public and private hospitals will be limited to designated visitors.

The governor also called on the members of the public to avoid panic buying of consumer goods and urged traders not to inflate prices.

“We urge traders to observe consumer protection by maintaining fair prices,’’added the governor.

He reiterated the county’s preparedness in fighting the disease saying isolation centres had been established in all the six sub-counties.

“We are continually training health workers on the virus and have dedicated a county hotline 0790777756 ,” he said.

Makueni County Commissioner (CC) Maalim Mohammed said that the response committee will continuously update members of the public through media on coronavirus to avoid misinformation and fake news.

“We call on journalists to relay factual information to the public to allay fears and panic that is being spread on the social media platforms,” said Mohammed.

Tell Us What You Think