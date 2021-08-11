Makueni leaders want Devolution Conference postponed

Leaders from Makueni now want the Devolution Conference set for this month postponed due to upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the County.

Led by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo, the leaders expressed fears that the four-day conference could aggravate the worrying infection rates as it was likely to attract a huge crowd of over 3,000 delegates and expose many residents to the risk of covid-19 infection.

Mutula made the remarks during the burial of Joseph Musyoki Kivunzya at his home in Kiaoni village in Mbooni West Sub-County where he observed that the county had been ranked as one with increase of cases the dreaded and highly contagious delta variant during this fourth wave.

“Though the Devolution Conference scheduled to be on 23rd to 26th August will come with many benefits in business, the damage it will bring to the county, our health facilities may not manage. I implore President Uhuru Kenyatta and stop it from taking place,” said the Senator.

Makueni Constituency Member of Parliament Daniel Maanzo also echoed his sentiments and called for the postponement of the conference to a later date.

“As we record high cases of virus, the national government can postpone the conference as vaccination cannot control the increase of infections,” he said.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana noted that the Governors have no say in the planning of the conference.

“There is a national committee handling the matters concerning the devolution conference. If they find it necessary to postpone the conference, I have no problem. I know the President cannot risk going to a place where there was no intention of protecting wananchi from Covid-19 pandemic,” said the governor.

In the recent past, Kibwana had said that nobody will be allowed into the devolution conference without being vaccinated against the disease.