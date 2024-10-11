Makueni, Morocco seal Ksh 264M deal to drive sustainable development

The Government of Makueni County has formalized a 5-year agreement valued at 20 million Moroccan Dirhams (approximately Ksh 264 million) with the Marrakech-Safi Region of the Kingdom of Morocco.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior and Samir Goudar, President of the Marrakech-Safi Region, during a Regional Council session, will foster cooperation and knowledge exchange between the two regions in vital sectors including water, agriculture, renewable energy, education, health services, and climate change.

The agreement also prioritizes joint financing of development projects, aiming to address key challenges in both regions.

Under the MoU, Makueni County and the Marrakech-Safi Region will jointly submit a proposal to the African Fund for International Decentralized Cooperation of Local Authorities (FACDI) for the first year of financing, estimated at Ksh 52.8 million.

FACDI will fund 60 per cent of project costs, capped at MAD 2.4 million (Ksh 38 million), with the remaining 40 per cent shared between the Marrakech-Safi Region (30 per cent) and Makueni County (10 per cent).

In addition to long-term projects, immediate initiatives were unveiled by President Goudar, including sector-specific collaborations in agriculture, water management, renewable energy, education, healthcare, and climate resilience.

This partnership, rooted in the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to enhance South-South cooperation, aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which emphasizes sustainable development and regional integration.

Key dignitaries at the MoU signing included Farid Chourak, representative of King Mohammed VI, Wali of the region, and Governor of Marrakech Prefecture, along with seven other governors from various provinces of the Marrakech-Safi Region, including Safi, Chichaoua, El Haouz, Youssoufia, Essaouira, Rhamna, and Kalaa des Sraghna.

The partnership extends beyond governance to include education and youth empowerment.

Five fully funded scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate studies at the Université Privée de Marrakech will be awarded to students from Makueni County. The agreement also includes advanced medical training for Makueni healthcare professionals, cultural exchange programs, and technical training to empower young people.

Further areas of cooperation will focus on urban planning for sustainable development, joint tourism initiatives, leadership training for Makueni County Assembly officials, and the supply of phosphorus-based fertilizers from the OCP Group to boost agricultural productivity.

This collaboration offers Makueni County significant opportunities to benefit from the Marrakech-Safi Region’s leadership in sectors essential for sustainable development.

Marrakech-Safi is internationally recognized for its excellence in agricultural production, particularly in fruit and olive processing, and as the world’s leading exporter of sardines. The region also manages 70 per cent of the world’s phosphate reserves, a vital resource for global food security and agricultural sustainability.

Despite its arid climate, Marrakech-Safi has mastered water management and harvesting techniques, ensuring a reliable supply for both agriculture and domestic use.

Additionally, the region is advancing Morocco’s ambitious renewable energy goals, targeting 52 per cent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030 and 80 per cent by 2050.

Marrakech-Safi’s expertise also extends to crafts like gypsum art, metalwork, and ceramics, which play an important role in cultural preservation and local economies.

Its advanced tourism infrastructure, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Medina of Marrakech and Essaouira, positions Marrakech-Safi as a global hub for sustainable and heritage tourism.

Through this partnership, Makueni County will gain access to valuable insights and best practices that will accelerate local development and advance shared socio-economic goals.

Governor Kilonzo Junior hailed the MoU as a major milestone in Makueni’s development and a critical step toward stronger inter-African cooperation.

“This agreement is not just a partnership between two regions; it is a model for broader inter-regional cooperation across Africa, helping us achieve shared goals of prosperity, development, and peace,” the Governor said.

The Governor was accompanied by a delegation that included Stanley Nthiwa (County Attorney), Damaris Kavoi (CECM Finance & Socio-Economic Planning), and Gloria Katheu Mulwa (Lead, Strategic Partnerships). Their efforts were supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with assistance from the Kenyan Embassy in Rabat.

This partnership between Makueni County and the Marrakech-Safi Region is expected to be a catalyst for sustainable development, advancing innovation and cooperation across critical sectors while fostering shared growth and prosperity in Africa.