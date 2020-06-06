Makueni receives Sh 119 million from National Govt to combat covid-19

Makueni County Government has received Ksh119 million from the National Government towards the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the region.

Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana said the money will be used in procuring personal protective equipment, isolation and treatment, surveillance, trainings, communication, enforcement and community engagement.

Kivutha appealed to the National Treasury to allow Counties to spend the money even after the forthcoming closure of the financial year on June 30.

“Even if the money is returned to the Treasury at the end of the financial year, we are asking the government to re-allocate the money so that it can be used for the purpose it was intended in the new financial year.” He said after receiving other donations from Amos Ngumbi Foundation and Action Aid Kenya.

He assured residents of accountability and transparency in the issuance of donations given out by well-wishers to the County Emergency Response Committee (CERC).

“The items and money we have received will be fully accounted for to ensure transparency. We have a list of all donations and beneficiaries given to the Makueni County Assembly.” said the Governor

The Governor disclosed that the county government was using village clusters to conduct civic education on covid-19 to stem the spread of the disease in the county.

Amos Ngumbi, Director Amos Ngumbi Foundation called for collaboration from stakeholders to step up the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

Ngumbi noted that the pandemic had adversely affected the social and economic lives of residents hence the need to cushion residents from the pandemic.

“This pandemic has affected the whole world and we need to come together and support one another,” said Ngumbi.

Speaking at the same event, Action Aid Programme Coordinator Cynthia Asafi said that the organization was targeting vulnerable women and children in Kanthuni, Kazokea and Kithuki locations during the pandemic through the provision of masks, hand washing stations and soap.

She said so far over 3,000 beneficiaries had been reached through the initiative.

During the event Amos Ngumbi Foundation donated 5,000 washable masks, 3,000 surgical masks and 50 (20litre) jerricans of hand washing soap while Action Aid gave 1,500 masks, 13 (210 litre) jerricans and 13(20 litre) jerricans respectively.