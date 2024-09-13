Makueni: Six pupils killed in road accident

Six school-going children were killed Friday when a speeding pro box car veered off the road and hit them in Kyoani, on the Mutomo-Kibwezi road.

The vehicle which was heading to Mwingi for social event lost control and ploughed into the children as they walked to school, killing all six on the spot.

The children who perished are said to be from the same family one grade six girl, grade three boy and a girl from Kyoani Primary school together with three girls from Kyoani secondary school.

Their bodies were taken to the Mutomo Hospital Mortuary as the police arrested the vehicle

Visiting the area scene Kitui Senator Enock Wambua consoled with the family of the deceased.