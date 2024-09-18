Makueni unveils Ksh 74B green energy plan to drive sustainable development

Makueni County has launched an ambitious 10-year Ksh 74 billion green energy plan, set to address the county’s sustainable and affordable energy needs while transforming its economic landscape.

The Energy Plan, developed in collaboration with the United Kingdom Government, Strathmore Energy Centre, and the World Resources Institute, is a strategic blueprint aimed at guiding the development and implementation of clean energy systems and policies across the county.

The plan was officially unveiled on Tuesday in Wote by Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr., alongside British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Dr Ed Barnett, and National Oil Corporation Chief Executive Officer Gideon Leparan Morintat, among other local leaders.

Governor Mutula outlined his vision for Makueni, aiming for a future powered by clean, reliable, and affordable energy.

His goals include complete county electrification, extended business hours, and enhanced access to clean-cooking solutions for residents and businesses.

“We are committed to providing energy solutions that will not only power our economy but also improve the quality of life for our people,” he said during the launch.

One of the key projects under the green energy initiative is a Ksh 30 million investment in a solar PV system at Makueni County Referral Hospital, which is expected to save Ksh 7 million annually in energy costs.

Other dignitaries at the event included Deputy Governor Lucy Mulili, Strathmore University Energy Centre Director Dr Churchill Saoke, World Resources Institute Country Representative George Mwaniki, as well as county officials, local clean energy advocates, and stakeholders from the energy sector.

The Energy Plan is seen as a critical step toward positioning Makueni as a leader in green energy, with a focus on sustainable economic growth and improving access to clean energy for all its residents.