Malaba border: Security Team engage road user on curbing accidents, traffic snarl-up

The Teso North security team led by DCC Stephen Wambura Thursday engaged with transport stakeholders and customs officials from the busy Malaba border to develop measures that will mitigate accidents that have been on the rise in recent days.

The committee of road users has agreed to embrace a multi-sectoral approach in dealing with the menace that has seen more lives lost as a result of reckless driving and overlapping mainly from truck drivers and bodaboda operators.

According to DCC Wambura, few cartels from the police sector are colluding with truck drivers to aid them, putting other road users’ lives at risk.

Sentiments that were echoed by Teso North bodaboda chairperson Hossein Okomole who urged KeNHA to increase the number of bumps and road signs as safety precaution to all road users along Bungoma Malaba highway.

KRA officials on their side noted that already the government has invested at the custom to fasten the process of clearing and forwarding to boost revenue collections as well as reducing time taken for a truck to be cleared.