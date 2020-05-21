Operations at Malaba disrupted following truck drivers protests

Operations at the Malaba One Stop Border Post have been disrupted after the long distance truck drivers blocked Kenya’s exit to Uganda to protest the alleged harassment and discrimination by Ugandan authorities.

The truck drivers through their Malaba Chairman Kenneth Okeyo demanded the immediate release of a Kenyan truck driver allegedly being held in Malaba Uganda after testing positive for COVID 19.

He said their colleague has been in custody for 48 hours, which he says may endanger his life since he is not getting treatment.

They want Kenyan authorities to intervene and secure the release of the driver.

The drivers allege that there are drivers whose samples were picked on May 16, but to date the results have not been released.

They further accuse Ugandan security personnel of removing their truck number plates whenever they alight from their vehicles to buy food.

The Kenyan truck drivers now want all cargo trucks destined for Juba and other parts of South Sudan be diverted to the Kitale-Lodwar route to avoid mistreatment by the Ugandan authorities.

Teso North MP Okau Kaunya while speaking on KBC Channel One on Wednesday morning had called for a meeting between the Presidents of Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania to to come up with a common position on cross border testing for COVID 19.