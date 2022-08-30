Malala congratulates Governor elect Barasa, lauds IEBC

Kakamega gubernatorial candidate Cleophas Malala has conceded defeat and congratulated his opponent and Governor elect Fernandes Barasa.

“We wish to thank the residents of Kakamega county for believing in our leadership and voting resoundingly for brand Cleo Malala. I congratulate governor elect, Fernandes Barasa and his team for their win. It is deserved and undisputable,” He said.

Malala now says he is ready to support Barasa to deliver to the people of Kakamega saying, “I will offer any part of my manifesto that they may find suitable in their new government for the progress of Kakamega.”

He laud IEBC for conducting a free, fair, credible and verifiable elections saying not all losses are losses, some are lessons.

The ceremony was witnessed by guests and leaders from various areas, both from Kakamega County and beyond, led by the Kisii County Governor H.E Paul Simba Arati who did an immense job in protecting our victory and DAP_Kenya Party Leader Hon. Eugene Wamalwa.

“Time is high for Kakamega County residents, regardless of their political side to rally behind the Governor for the county to realize her full socio economic potential. We live to fight another day,” He said.

Barasa emerged victorious in a tough contest garnering 192,929 votes against Malala’s 159, 508 votes.

Barasa has now thanked the people of Kakamega for their trust in him and vowed to continue with the development projects initiated by his predecessor.

He called for unity among the residents saying he will work with other elected leaders to propel the County to greater heights.