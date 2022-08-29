Malala: I will accept defeat if I lose Gubernatorial contest fairly

Kakamega Senator and Gubernatorial candidate Cleophas Malala has distanced himself from claims of the voter bribery in the ongoing election.

Malala says he hasn’t witnessed any voter bribery saying the contest is the most peaceful election he has ever witnessed.

He called on leaders to stop inciting residents by making unfounded statements saying those with concerns should instead report and provide proof to the authorities.

“We have experienced peace, i thank the people of Kakamega for the unity and peaceful election day. Sovereignty of the people is vested in themselves, it’s important we allow the residents to exercise their right to vote and elect a leader of their choice,” He said.

Turn out remains low in Kakamega with Malala saying they are mobilizing the residents to come out and vote.

“I will be ready to concede defeat in case i am defeated fairly in the same breath i urge my competitors to be ready to concede if they lose,” he said.

Malala expressed confidence he will win the Kakamega top seat, thanking the Kenya Kwanza brigade from across the Country which has camped in the County to offer him moral support.