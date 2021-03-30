Malawi beat Uganda to qualify forl AFCON for the first time since 2010

Malawi sealed the second remaining spot from Group B, beating Uganda by a solitary goal at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre to qualify for their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) since 2010.

Richard Mbulu scored the game’s only goal in the first half as Malawi completed a turnaround to finish second in the group with nine points and seal their place in Cameroon.

Uganda will rue their missed chances especially with their performance in the last three games. They lost to South Sudan in Nairobi, drew with Burkina Faso at home last week and their loss in Blantyre on Monday sealed their exit out of the plane to Cameroon.

Malawi scored on the quarter hour mark when Mbulu dived in to head a well delivered cross from Stanley Sanudi on the right, sneaking infront of defender Ronald Mukiibi.

It was a dream start for the home side who were seeking victory in a do or die match. Mbulu almost doubled his and Malawi’s tallt in the 22nd minute when he glanced in a header from another cross, but this time keeper Dennis Onyango made a fine save.

Malawi were forced into a change when Robin Ngalande was stretchered off injured and in his place came Francisco Madinga.

Uganda were piling in the pressure, forcing Malawi to play on the backfoot. But the home side defended with their hearts. At the stroke of halftime, Uganda were also forced to make a change with Mukiibi forced out injured and in came their Under-20 captain Gavin Kizito.

The Ugandans made a double attacking change 10 minutes into the second half, Allan Okello and Taddeo Lwanga coming on for Mike Azira and Faruku Miya.

They had a chance in the 57th minute when Joseph Ochaya floated in an inviting cross from the left but Ibrahim Orit’s connection with the keeper out of goal after missing the cross going wide.

With the clock ticking, Malawi looked to shut shop when they brought off striker Peter Banda for defender Denis Chembezi to seal off the win.

