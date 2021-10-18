Malawi President Chakwera to grace Mashujaa day celebrations

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera will be the guest of honour at the Mashujaa Day celebrations to be held at Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday.

The Malawian leader who was inaugurated last year after a historic win against incumbent Peter Mutharika arrives in the country Tuesday for a three-day official visit ahead of the 58th national fete that will be presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A statement from State House Monday said Chakwera, will be accompanied by the First Lady Mrs Monica Chakwera.

“His Excellency Hon. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi will arrive in the country on Tuesday, 19th October 2021, for a three-day State Visit of the Republic of Kenya. His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera, who will be accompanied by Her Excellency Mrs Monica Chakwera, the First Lady of the Republic of Malawi, will be the Chief Guest at this year’s Mashujaa Day Celebrations that will be held at Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday, 20th October 2021” said State House spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo.

On Thursday, President Lazarus Chakwera and his delegation will be hosted at the State House for bilateral talks.

“On Thursday, 21st October 2021, His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera and his delegation will be officially received at State House, Nairobi by his hosts, President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta,” said Mrs Mararo.