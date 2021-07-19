Malawi president defends daughter’s diplomatic job

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera says it is “unfair” to criticise him for appointing his daughter as a diplomat.

“I have made over 2,000 appointments in the civil service, and Malawians have a problem with only one person – my daughter, who is going to Brussels as a diplomat. Why? I’m very disappointed. It’s unfair,” Mr Chakwera said through his press officer, Brian Banda.

Since he appointed his daughter Violet as the third secretary at the Malawi embassy in Brussels, critics have been sharing his old speeches decrying his predecessor practicing nepotism.

Mr Banda said the president found it “unfair” to be criticised for appointing a qualified person “merely because the person is the president’s daughter”.

Since taking office last year, Mr Chakwera has made several controversial appointments.

He has been criticised for naming a cabinet comprising a husband and wife, a brother and sister and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, and with a majority coming from the same district or his home region.