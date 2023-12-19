Malawi reiterates support for Morocco territorial Autonomy

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Malawi, Nancy Tembo, reaffirmed on Monday in Rabat her country’s support for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco.

This position was expressed in a joint statement issued following a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Malawian counterpart.

Lilongwe supports the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco and backs the efforts of the United Nations as the exclusive framework for achieving a political, realistic, practical and lasting solution to the to the Sahara dispute.

Malawi also reaffirms its constant support for the Autonomy Initiative, presented by the Kingdom of Morocco, as the one and only credible and realistic solution to solve this dispute.

On an official visit to Morocco on December 17-21 to inaugurate her country’s Embassy in Rabat and to operationalize its General Consulate in Laayoune, Malawi top diplomat announced that she would be visiting the southern provinces, an opportunity to witness the economic and social boom as well as the political and democratic dynamics underway in the region.

The visit will also be an opportunity to explore the progress made in implementing the New Development Model for the Southern Provinces, launched in 2015 by His Majesty King Mohammed VI.