Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera arrives in Kenya

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in Nairobi for a three-day State visit to Kenya.

The Malawi Head of State, who is accompanied by First Lady Mrs Monica Chakwera, will be the Chief Guest at this year’s Mashujaa/Heroes Day celebrations at Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday, 20th October 2021.

He was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)Tuesday afternoon by Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru.

His Excellency Hon. @LAZARUSCHAKWERA, President of the Republic of Malawi has arrived in Nairobi for a three-day State Visit of the Republic of Kenya.

On Thursday, President Lazarus Chakwera and his delegation will be hosted at the State House for bilateral talks.

“On Thursday, 21st October 2021, His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera and his delegation will be officially received at State House, Nairobi by his hosts, President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta,” said a dispatch from State House.

Chakwera, 66, also a pastor was inaugurated last year after a historic win against incumbent Peter Mutharika.