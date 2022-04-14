Mali frees German NGO workers held over ‘terrorism’

Mali has released three Germans who were arrested by the army on Sunday, and labelled as “terrorism” suspects, Germany’s foreign ministry has said.

The three – two men and a woman – were German workers of a non-governmental organisation.

They were arrested as part of an anti-terrorist operation near Diabaly in the central Segou region, where attacks by armed groups are common.

They were in the area for an agricultural project, as part of an arrangement between German and Malian authorities, diplomatic and security sources said.

Their presence there has raised concern, since it is where the Malian army and its Russian instructors were accused of committing atrocities last month.

They were transferred to the capital Bamako before being released.

Their release came amid a visit by Germany’s foreign affairs minister, who has been in Mali since Tuesday.