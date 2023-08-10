Home NEWS International News Mali suspends visas to French nationals

Mali suspends visas to French nationals

By
BBC News
-

Mali has indefinitely suspended the issuance of visas to French nationals at its embassy in Paris.

In a statement, it said the move was reciprocal after it “learnt with surprise” that France had classified Mali to be in a “red zone” due to supposed “strong regional tensions”.

kiico

France earlier this week suspended the issuance of visas and closed the visa centre at its embassy in Mali’s capital, Bamako.

The regional tensions reportedly come from Niger where the military overthrew the democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum about two weeks ago.

The junta-led Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea governments have declared their support for the Niger coup and warned against any military intervention there.

Relations between Mali and France have been strained since Malian troops seized power in 2020 and 2021 military coups.

Last year, France withdrew its forces after the military junta leaders brought in mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group.

BBC News
Website | + posts
Previous articleSchool feeding programme to be upscaled to reach 50,000 pupils
Next articleGovt urged to fast-track formation of national spatial data infrastructure

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR