Malindi Court orders police to evict Mawimbi lodges tenants

The Environment and Lands Court in Malindi has ordered the National Police Service to evict occupants of a multi million tourism property that is in dispute and hand it over to the rightful owner.

Justice J Olola ordered the Watamu OCS to evict Giovani Ozzi and Damaris Nthenya and their associates who currently occupy the Mawimbi lodges and other two properties in Malindi as they were illegally occupying them.

The Court has ruled that the property belongs to a Kenyan woman who was married to a German investor.

According to Justice Olola the Multi Million properties located in Watamu village were owned by German couple Daniel Bernhard Reinhard and his wife Joyce Jepleting Reinhard who inherited it from their late father Daniel Hefti who died in 1999.

In 2012 Jepleting and her husband filed a suit in court seeking to take over the property from the current occupants who were claiming ownership illegally and a judgment was ruled in her favor last year July.

The Judge dismissed three applications filed by Ozzi, Nthenya and Andus Keller a tenant in one of the properties saying they lacked merit.

Olola also ordered the plaintiff to cater for the costs of all the four applications.

Jepleting could not hide her joy after the ruling but requested for police protection saying she has been threatened on several occasions.