Malindi family demands justice following minor’s fatal shooting

A Malindi family is crying for justice following the fatal shooting of a grade six pupil by an Administration Police (AP) officer last Saturday night.

While the police claims James Masmo Ngala, 17, was shot dead after threatening to attack officers on patrol, the boy’s parents claim their son was innocent and that the act by the police was a case of extra-judicial execution.

Speaking to journalists at the Malindi Community Human Rights Centre, the boy’s mother, Grace Kambi Idi Mulewa, said her son was innocent as he had no history of any criminal involvement.

“My son never used to take people’s things, nor was he a criminal. He was very respectful and hardworking, and would flee whenever there was any confrontation,” a tearful Ms Mulewa said on Monday.

She said her James left home to attend a wedding alongside some friends and cousins on the fateful night, only her to be told the same night that her son had been shot dead by police.

She appealed to the government, especially the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), to conduct thorough investigations into the matter and bring the killer police officer to book.

Masmo Ngala Thuva, said his son had accompanied his cousins to attend a wedding in Santafee area of Malindi town when the incident took place.

Mr. Thuva also asked the government to take action against the officer who shot his son, who, he said, was due to sit the ongoing Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations at the Pamoja Academy in Malindi town.

James Mtawali Ziro, claimed that police officers had frustrated the family in its quest to get justice, including reluctance in recording a statement in the police occurrence book.

He called for an end to extra-judicial killings, which he said had brought fear among residents.

Mr. Victor Kaudo, a human rights activist from the Malindi Community Human Rights Centre, said he was perturbed by the incident and urged the police to stop being trigger-happy and instead arrest and charge any suspected wrongdoers.

“What happened to the right to life? Even if the young man was a criminal, there is no law that allows anybody to shoot and kill anybody,” he said.

He called on Inspector General (IG) of Police Douglas Kanja to ensure the matter is dealt with speedily, identify the officer of pulled the trigger and take punitive actions against him.

He also asked IPOA and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNHCR) to take up the matter and ensure justice is served to the deceased boy’s family.

Contacted for comment, Malindi Sub County Police Commander Jos Mudavadi defended his officers, saying the boy was trying to attack an AP driver with a machete when one of the officers opened fire, killing the youngster on the spot.

Mr. Mudavadi, who declined to be recorded, said the AP officers were on patrol in the area following incidents of attacks on innocent wananchi by gangs of juvenile criminals.

He said an inquest file had been opened and that the matter was already under investigations by IPOA.