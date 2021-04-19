Malindi hoteliers call for enhanced covid rules to avert travel sanctions

Tourism investors in Malindi have called on the authorities to continue implementing the tougher COVID-19 rule to avert future travel sanctions that might hurt the industry further.

Freddie di Curatolo the spokesman of the Italian community said they are worried about excess effects the third wave of COVID-19 could cause if the rules are flouted.

According to Curatolo, hotels in Kilifi Couunty incurred huge losses as a result of the health pandemic when the tour and travel industry was brought to a halt in order to contain the disease.

He said the decision by the United Kingdom to issue travel restriction to Kenya for its citizens and plans by other western countries to do the same is likely to exacerbate losses incurred by the tourism sector.

Speaking in Malindi he said they hope Italy would not issue such sanctions for Kenya and called on the government to continue issuing strict measures to reduce the spread.

“Kenya is now on the spotlight worldwide due to the increased cases of covid, so they will now have to react otherwise we will have other countries reopening next months because they worked well and their people respected the rules,’’ he said.

He said if Kenyans won’t take the third wave seriously the effects would be more and businesses will suffer more than what was witnessed last year.

The Italian spokesman in Kilifi County said Kenya received very few tourists from Italy because they banned tourists from traveling except those who own private homes or have parents.

“So, we received some people here and they are all aware that there are rules to respect the problem is when they come here if they see people don’t respect the rules like wearing masks, they will imitate those styles and forget which is harmful,’’ he said.

Philip Matei the owner of Sabaki Center which houses key tourism businesses including the famous Barbar Restaurant said tourism has really been affected by the pandemic.

He said most tourists visiting Malindi were from Italy but due to the pandemic, they depend on local tourists from Nairobi.

“Due to the lockdown, the tourism has gone to almost zero and in addition to that we are having many challenges due to cleanliness, we need to ensure before tourism resumes there is something to show that will attract tourists and make sure they stay in a clean environment,’’ he said.

Melinde Rees the General Manager of Hemingways Resort Watamu said domestic market really picked well since they reopened at the end of June last year.

She said a lot of people were coming to the coast to enjoy the beauty of the Kenyan coast.

Rees said the pandemic has brought a lesson as it has proved how incredible the country is for locals to explore.

“For us, it has really been a bonus because it has enabled people to come and explore what a wonderful part of the world we are in,’’ she said.

Tourism is largely depended upon especially at the Coast and in Malindi, they had begun picking up the domestic market after the collapse of the international tourism.