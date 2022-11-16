Malindi investor unveils Yoga wellness training program

Malindi stakeholders have unveiled a Yoga wellness training program to promote healthy living and tourism during the festive period.

The training is free of charge for everyone and is done every Saturday for one hour from 7.15am to 8.15am.

The idea of the program was initiated by the Progress Welfare Association of Malindi (PWAM) which is at the forefront of organizing monthly clean-ups aimed at Keeping Malindi clean and green.

With the introduction of Yoga, they believe that apart from living in a clean environment people will also be able to live a healthy life.

Sabina Vivaldi the owner of Cosy Point Luxury Villa and the treasurer of PWAM said she came up with the idea of Yoga so as to bring together people to train and lie a healthy life.

Speaking after one of the Sessions at the Malindi Bunthuani Water Front Park where they practice, Sabina said her plan is to promote Malindi as a wellness destination for tourists

She said they joined hands with her trainer Sadiq Juma and felt there was a need to offer something to the community by coming up with free Yoga training.

Vivaldi said they chose the Bunthuani Waterfront park because it is an ideal area for all kinds of sports from the beach to the beautiful park.

“Our aim is to fill this part here (the ground) with participants we want people of all kinds from different cultures and other Yoga trainers to come every Saturday so that they can offer their time as voluntary work to share happiness and wellness,” she said.

Vivaldi said Yoga was a nice spot and in Lamu, there is an annual festival specifically for Yoga which is good and their aim is to ensure they attract as many people as possible from all corners of the world to come and enjoy a healthy life.

“My aim is not to duplicate what is in Lamu but to do something and bring people who love sports together not only Yoga but we would also love to have a beach marathon here in Malindi, we would love to have our retreat where people can practice different kinds of sports, training,” she said.

She said tourists can also get a chance to run on the sand dunes, and the Indian Ocean, do Yoga on the sand beaches walk all morning, and do other activities which will not only heal people but make the destination attractive due to the experience that tourists can get.

Vivaldi said PWAM has a vision of ensuring Malindi is the cleanest town in Kenya adding that Yoga was matching with the clean-up exercise.

Sadiq Juma a Yoga trainer from the Africa Yoga project said he was doing the community Yoga training for free so as to spread the energy will be spread to all the people.

Donna Sillan an American who lives in Malindi said she has been practicing with Juma for the last month and learned of the opportunity to come and practice Yoga with the community.