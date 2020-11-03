Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa murder case set for February 2

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa will appear in court on 2nd February 2021 for the first hearing of her murder case.

Senior state counsel Alloys Kemo told a Mombasa court on Tuesday that the prosecution has 30 witnesses to testify against Jumwa and her bodyguard Geoffrey Otieno.

Justice Ann Ong’injo set the hearing date and said four witnesses will appear on that day to give evidence.

The MP’s lawyer Gerald Magolo asked the State Council to provide him with the list of all the witnesses.

The case will be heard in phases with the first one set to take place between 2nd and 4th February next year while the date of other phases will be determined by the court later.

Ms Jumwa and Otieno who are out on cash bail of Sh4 million and Sh1.5 million respectively are accused of causing the death of Gumbao Jola during the Ganda Ward by-election in Malindi constituency in 2019.

According to police records, Jumwa arrived at the home of ODM candidate for last year’s Ganda ward by-election Reuben Katana in a convoy of three vehicles claiming the aspirant was conducting a campaign meeting after the deadline given by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The confrontation turned ugly and led to the shooting of Jola who was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Malindi County Hospital.