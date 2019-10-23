Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa records statement over fatal Malindi shooting

Embattled Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and her aide Charles Okuto Otieno have recorded a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in connection to a fatal shooting in Malindi last week.

The two were grilled for over one and a half hours by the detectives in Malindi following the incident on Wednesday last week at the homestead of Reuben Katana, the ODM MCA elect for Ganda Ward.

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha and her aide her aide have given their account of events last week that led to the death of one person.

They however did not record a statement at Malindi Police station as expected due to security concerns. According to Malindi Sub County Criminal Investigations boss Julius Sunguti 20 people have so far recorded statements in connection to the murder of Ngumbao Jola.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Jumwa and Okuto were released on bond by a Mombasa court last Thursday before taking a plea and ordered to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations every Tuesday until their case is heard and determined.

The Malindi MP’s troubles begun after she stormed a meeting at the home of ODM candidate Reuben Katana Mwamuri last Wednesday evening on the eve of the Ganda Ward by-elections. A scuffle ensued and a man identified as Ngumbao Jola was shot dead.

Results of the postmortem are yet to be made public. Political leaders and civil society organizations have called for speedy investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, two suspects have been charged at the Makadara law courts in Nairobi for falsely obtaining 7.6 million shillings from one Nancy Njeri Muiruri contrary to the law.

Priscillah Nduta Githuma, Peter Karanja Wabiu and Emma Wacera Kihara area said to have obtained the money as payment for parcels of land in Kasarani Nairobi and Ruiru Kiambu Counties areas.

The land in question legally belongs to Wiyumiririe women group, Juja Mung’etho and Ruiru Mugutha companies.

They were released on a 500 ,000 shillings cash bail each with a one million shillings bond. The case will be heard on the 28th of this month.