Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa to spend two nights in police custody

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her aide Geoffrey Okuto Otieno will remain in police custody until Thursday when their bail application in a case where they are accused of killing of a man during last year’s Ganda ward by-election will be considered.

Mombasa High court Judge Njoki Mwangi directed that the two accused persons be remanded at port police station pending psychiatric examination at the coast general hospital on Wednesday.

The two had presented themselves in court after they were summoned following a request by the prosecution after the Director of public prosecutions (DPP) okayed the charges.

Jumwa had been out on bond having been arrested together with her bodyguard, Geoffrey Otieno, for the death of Gumbao Jola but were never charged. The psychiatric examination was ordered as they had not been examined during the initial arrest.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mombasa Regional Head Alloys Kemo approved the murder charges against Jumwa and her aide Geoffrey Okuto Otieno over the fatal shooting of Gumbao Jola which occurred just hours before the October 2019 Ganda by election.

Gumbao was fatally shot during confrontations with Jumwa who had stormed a meeting organised by Reuben Katana, the ODM candidate in the poll, and who eventually won the seat.

Chaos erupted soon after the MP arrived in the company of a team of supporters who were accusing the ODM candidate of campaigning long after the campaign window had elapsed.

She had at the time denied shooting the victim, alleging that the guns were fired after she had already left the scene.

The two will also face assault charges over the injury of several other people including police officers during the altercation.

The Ganda ward seat fell vacant after the nullification of the election of Abdul Omar owing to irregularities and illegalities that marred the August 7, 2017 election.

The independent candidate was being supported by Aisha Jumwa in the by-election.