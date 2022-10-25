Malindi residents call for reinstatement of NG-CDF

A section of Malindi residents Monday asked the Supreme Court of Kenya to review its decision on the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) with a view to reinstating the kitty.

Led by elders Famau Mohamed Famau, Elizabeth Macdonald Raga and Johnson Hinzano, the residents at the same time urged Parliament to expedite the review of the NG-CDF Act in order to align it with the constitution and thus give the fund a lifeline.

They said the outlawing of the fund would have adverse effects on the development of critical infrastructure at the grassroots as well as deny thousands of needy students the right to education.

The three elders, who were last week feted by Malindi Member of Parliament Amina Laura Mnyazi as heroes, urged the apex court to either rescind the decision or give a workable alternative to the NG-CDF as the decision had the potential of killing the educational dreams of many youngsters who depend on bursaries from the CDF to stay in school.

They were speaking at the NG-CDG offices Monday during a press conference to thank the MP for recognizing their contributions to society.

Mr. Famau said the declaration that the NG-CDF was unconstitutional was a big blow to Kenyans as the kitty has been instrumental in the construction of schools, police stations and other critical infrastructure which are under the purview of the National Government.

“The decision to outlaw the NG-CDF is a big blow to wananchi as the fund has been taking care of activities that the national and county governments cannot do, hence we call on relevant organs to ensure the fund is reinstated,” he said.

He said the decision would also frustrate the government’s efforts of 100 percent transition from primary to secondary school as many students would remain out of school due to lack of fees.

Similar sentiments were made by Mr. Hinzano and Mrs. Raga, who said some of the judges who declared the fund unconstitutional may also have had issues with the payment of school fees during their youth.

Mrs. Raga, who was the first treasurer of the then Malindi Constituency Development Fund, said there were families that solely depended on the kitty to educate their children and there was danger that those children would not receive education.

“We call for the speedy resolution of the matter so that the NG-CDF can continue. If this is not possible, then the government should ensure that secondary education is completely free so that no Kenyan child is denied the right to education,” she said.

Malindi Member of Parliament Amina Mnyazi expressed confidence that the fund would be reinstated, saying MPs would re-look at the NG-CDF law to align it with the constitution.