Malindi teacher honored at COP 29 summer camp for ecoschool initiatives

A Malindi teacher, Jackline Mwambire, was honoured to represent Kenya at the COP 29 Summer Camp held in Baku, Azerbaijan this month.

The camp brought together representatives from eco-schools worldwide to discuss solutions to the global climate crisis.

Mwambire, a teacher at Learning Hub School and a member of the ecosystem clubs, shared that she gained valuable insights during the camp that would help address climate change challenges.

Speaking at Learning Hub School after returning to Kenya, Mwambire explained that her school is run by Make a Difference, a non-profit organization that empowers children from vulnerable families.

Two-thirds of the students at Learning Hub sponsor the remaining third, mostly orphans, to ensure they receive a quality education.

The school also engages in various conservation programs, which led to Mwambire’s selection to represent the ecosystem clubs at the summer camp.

Mwambire expressed her eagerness to share the knowledge gained at the camp with both her students and the community.

“I will use the knowledge to educate our students and communities on the importance of conservation and how we can all contribute to combating climate change,” she said.

Evans Mwandoro, a teacher and patron of the Ecosystem Club at Learning Hub School, expressed pride in Mwambire’s achievement.

“We are thrilled that one of our own had the honour of representing Kenya at COP 29,” Mwandoro said.

He added that the school has been actively involved in environmental conservation, working closely with the Progress Welfare Association of Malindi (PWAM) on monthly beach and town cleanups.

Learning Hub has also launched segregation bins as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability.

The bins help separate waste into plastics, biodegradable materials, and paper, making recycling easier.

The initiative has been praised for promoting a cleaner environment.

Ariana Wekesa, a grade three pupil at Learning Hub, highlighted the importance of the project, noting that collecting plastics helps protect marine life.

“When plastic enters the water, it harms sea creatures like dolphins and sea turtles,” she explained.

Kate Mwikali, chairperson of PWAM, applauded the schoolchildren for their innovative approach to waste management.

“Your work with the segregation bins is a significant step towards a cleaner and more sustainable environment,” Mwikali said, emphasizing the importance of proper waste disposal in addressing environmental problems.

Charity Beduli, a conservationist and parent at Learning Hub, expressed her joy at the success of the waste segregation project.

She noted that some parents were initially puzzled when their children were asked to bring plastic bottles to school but explained that it was all part of the initiative to improve waste management.

“Before long, we will all be segregating waste at home—plastic, biodegradable, and paper—to reduce the amount of trash going to landfills,” Beduli said.

Effue Opiyo, chairperson of Malindi Green and Blue, thanked the teachers, parents, and students for their dedication to the project.

She noted that the initiative to recycle and reuse plastics was just the beginning, with more environmental projects planned for the future.

Students at Learning Hub, including Levy Jilani and Ayan Omar, expressed their commitment to making a difference.

“If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for the world to make it a better place,” said Jilani, while Omar, the school’s president, urged everyone to take responsibility for keeping their environment clean—from their homes to the towns and beaches.