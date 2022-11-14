Malindi unveils yoga training to promote healthy living

The practice of yoga has been proven to help with mental health.

Malindi stakeholders have unveiled a yoga wellness training program to promote healthy living and tourism during the holiday season. The idea of the program was initiated by the Progress Welfare Association of Malindi (PWAM) which is at the forefront of organizing monthly clean-ups with the objective of “keeping Malindi clean and green”.

The training is free of charge for everyone and is done every Saturday for one hour from 7.15 am to 8.15 am.

With the introduction of yoga, they believe that in addition to living in a clean environment, people will also be able to lead a healthy life.

Sabina Vivaldi the owner of Cosy Point Luxury Villa and the treasurer of PWAM said she came up with the idea of yoga so as to bring people together and encourage healthy living.

Speaking after one of the sessions at the Malindi Bunthuani Water Front Park where they practice she said her plan was to promote Malindi as a wellness destination for tourists. To make this possible, they partnered with trainer Sadiq Juma and felt there was a need to offer something to the community by coming up with a free yoga training programme.

“Our aim is to fill this part here with participants. We want people of all kinds from different cultures and other yoga trainers to come every Saturday so that they can offer their time as voluntary work to share happiness and wellness,” Vivaldi said.

Lamu hosts an annual festival specifically for yoga, however, Vivaldi said their aim wasn’t to duplicate the festival but to encourage all kinds of sporting activities.

“My aim is not to duplicate what is in Lamu but to do something and bring people who love sports together not only Yoga but we would also love to have a beach marathon here in Malindi, we would love to have our retreat where people can practice different kinds of sports, training,” she said.

She said tourists can also get a chance to run on the sand dunes, and the Indian Ocean, do yoga on the beaches, and take morning walks among other activities which will not only heal people but make the destination attractive.

Vivaldi said PWAM has a vision of ensuring Malindi is the cleanest town in Kenya adding that the yoga programme would complement the clean-up exercise.

Sadiq Juma a Yoga trainer from the Africa Yoga project said he was doing the community Yoga training for free so as to spread the energy. Adding that the aim was to get people into wellness and promote the idea that a healthy lifestyle can be achieved with a little bit of yoga.

“Yoga can help you be physical, your mental health it can help you with how you relate and be mindful to society and to everyone around you,” he said.

Donna Sillan, an American who lives in Malindi, said she has been practising with Juma for the last month when she learned of the training. She encouraged the initiative saying it brought people from diverse backgrounds together.

