Mali’s coup leader declares himself president

The situation in Mali today is said to be tense but calm.

Also Read Zuma's corruption trial set to start after delays Col Goïta said earlier that President Bah Ndaw and PM Moctar Ouane had failed in their duties and were seeking to sabotage the country’s transition.

They were arrested hours after the reshuffle and resigned their positions while in detention on Wednesday.

Announcing their release on Thursday, Col Goïta’s aide Baba Cissé said, quoted by Reuters news agency, “we have nothing against them”.

He added that their whereabouts would be kept secret for their own security.

Col Goïta has said elections will still go ahead next year as planned.

The former leaders’ release had been requested by the UN, the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), the EU and the US. Also Read Africa urgently needs 20 million second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

They had been held at a military camp outside the capital, Bamako, since their arrest on Monday evening.