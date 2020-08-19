Mali’s president resigns and dissolves parliament

Written By: BBC
10

Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta won a second term in 2018

Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has resigned, after being detained by soldiers on Tuesday, state TV reports.

In a televised address, Mr Keïta said he was also dissolving the government and parliament.

“I want no blood to be spilled to keep me in power,” he added.

It comes hours after he and Prime Minister Boubou Cissé were taken to a military camp near the capital Bamako, drawing condemnation from regional powers and France.

Earlier, the mutinying soldiers took control of the Kati camp.

There has been anger among troops about pay and over a continuing conflict with jihadists – as well as widespread discontent with President Keïta, which has led to a series of protests in recent months.

