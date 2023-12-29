Maliza Uhalifu Operation to be extended to Meru, Isiolo and Marsabit counties

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has said that the ongoing security Maliza Uhalifu Operation will be extended into parts of Meru, Isiolo and Marsabit Counties to effectively degrade bandit networks.

He was speaking when he held a strategic, review and forward planning engagement with security teams from Rift Valley and Eastern Regions and Formation Field Commanders at Archer’s Post, Samburu County.

“New areas in the Northern Grazing Area in Meru North, parts of Isiolo and Marsabit Counties, and banditry hotspots in Samburu County will shortly come under curfew and emergency measures to facilitate the flushing out of bandits and recovery of stolen livestock,” he said.

He also noted that additional areas will be gazetted as ‘Disturbed and Dangerous ‘ as the Operation assumes its third phase.

The CS also took the time to pay tribute to the patriotic security officers who lost their lives on the front line.

“The Government condoles and stands in solidarity with the families whose kin have been harmed and our frontline officers who have sacrificially fallen in the line of duty,” he added.

The CS affirmed the government’s commitment to fight banditry.

“Into 2024, Government remains glued to the vision of defeating banditry, destroying its evil infrastructure and building resilience of affected communities and mainstreaming them into National Development.” he said.

Kindiki also reviewed operations at the Archer’s Post Multi-Agency vehicle check point which is making critical contributions to the fight against flow of illicit arms, trafficking in persons and movement of narcotics and psychotropic substances along the Moyale-Isiolo-Nairobi Highway.