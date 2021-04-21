Malkia Stars receive technical support from Brazil

The National Women’s Volleyball team Malkia Strikers received technical coaches from Brazil who will assist the team in preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

This is part of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Empowerment Program, in collaboration with Kenya Volleyball Federation and Olympics Kenya. FIVB are supporting this elaborate project that started with consultations and meetings with KVF months ago.

The coaches who are in Kenya for the scoping phase of the project will work with the team until the end of the month. They are here to observe the current situation of the team and how the coaches work with them.

“The objective is to assist the only African representative in the Olympics, to improve the technical performance of the national team, and its performance beyond Tokyo, in order to change global perception of Africa Women volleyball at the global stage.” said Coach Bitok.

The coaches include Head Coach – Mr. Luizomar de Moura – who is the head coach of the Brazilian Team Osasco Volleyball Club and the former national youth coach of Brazil, Assistant Coach – Mr. Jefferson Arosti, Strength & Conditioning Trainer – Mr. Marcelo Vitorino de Souza, and Team Manager – Mr. Roberto Opice Neto.

The Malkia Strikers coaches, led by Head Coach Paul Bitok will also take part in the project, as an empowerment program for the coaches as well.

16 Kenyan players and coaches will travel to Brazil in the beginning of May for a 45 -day training camp and competition.

