Kenya National Volleyball team Malkia Strikers were Friday night crowned African champions after beating Cameroon three sets to one in the final of the All Africa Games which ended Saturday in Rabat, Morocco.

Malkia Strikers defeated their opponents in sets of 12-25, 25-15, 26-24 and 25-21 to win gold as they recorded their second win over the African giants in the same tournament.

Kenya had a slow start and lost the opening set 12-25 before winning the following three sets 25-15, 26-24 and 25-21 to win the gold medal as Cameroon took the silver.

They are expected back in the country on Monday afternoon.