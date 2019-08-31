Malkia Strikers crowned African volleyball champions after beating Cameroon

Written By: Buckley Fedha
16

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Kenya National Volleyball team Malkia Strikers were Friday night crowned African champions after beating Cameroon three sets to one in the final of the All Africa Games which ended Saturday in Rabat, Morocco.

Also Read  Betway given green light to operate in the country

Malkia Strikers defeated their opponents in sets of 12-25, 25-15, 26-24 and 25-21 to win gold as they recorded their second win over the African giants in the same tournament. 

Kenya had a slow start and lost the opening set 12-25 before winning the following three sets 25-15, 26-24 and 25-21 to win the gold medal as Cameroon took the silver. 

They are expected back in the country on Monday afternoon. 

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

 

Also Read  Duncan first off the ramp during KCB Nanyuki Rally
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR