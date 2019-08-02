Malkia strikers face Italy as Olympic qualifiers serves off Friday

National women’s Volleyball team ‘Malkia Strikers’ will take on hosts Italy Friday evening as the Intercontinental 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers serves off in Italy.

The team coached by Shailen Ramdoo will then face Belgium and the Netherlands in their last two qualifiers.

Coach Ramdoo, who took over in May, will use the Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers to determine who will remain in the squad ahead of the World Cup in Japan in September.

The coach will also use the African Games in Rabat, Morocco next month, to further shake up his side.

Kenya finished second at the Africa Cup of Nations last month after losing to Cameroon by three sets to two in the final.

Kenya last featured at the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004.