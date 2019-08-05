Malkia Strikers lose to Belgium in Inter-continental Olympic qualifiers

National Volleyball Women team Malkia strikers stumbled in their quest to qualify for next year’s Tokyo Olympics after losing 3-0 to Belgium on Sunday evening in the ongoing Inter-continental Olympic qualifiers in Catania, Italy.

The team coached by Shaileen Ramdoo lost the match in sets of 25-15, 25-14, 25-7 to finished bottom of group ‘F’.

But all is not lost for the Kenyan team since they will have another chance to qualify for the Olympics when they take part in the continental qualifiers slated for January next year where all African countries will battle for one slot.

Italy defeated Netherlands 3-0 in the final match to win the Inter- Continental Cup and qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.