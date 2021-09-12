Malkia Strikers fall to Cameroon in Women’s Africa Nations Championship

The national women’s volleyball team ‘Malkia Strikers’ was defeated three sets to nil by defending champions Cameroon in their opening match of the Africa Cup of nations women’s volleyball championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

Kenya which is aiming to recapture the title they lost to Cameroon in 2019 found the going tough after losing the opening set 25-20 and failed to master the subsequent two sets going down 25-19 and 25-21.

Kenya will face Democratic Republic of Congo tomorrow as they seek to bounce back from the opening loss.

Malkia strikers will also play Tunisia and Burundi in group B. In another group B result Burundi lost 3 sets to one to Democratic Republic of Congo.

Pool A consists of hosts Rwanda, Senegal and Morocco.