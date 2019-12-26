Malkia Strikers gear up for olympic qualifiers

National volleyball team Malkia Strikers are expected to jet out of the country on January 2nd 2020 ahead of their crunch Tokyo Olympics qualifiers games in Cameroon.

The squad comprise largely of KCB technical squad and playing unit. KCB ladies’ volleyball team technical advisor Paul Bitok will be deputized by Japheth Munala.

KCB Captain Noel Murambi will skipper the team alongside Brackcides Agala.

She will be joined by teammates Lincy Jeruto, Violet Makuto, Leonida Kasaya and Jemima Siangu.

Violet Makuto and Noel Murambi have been instrumental in guiding the national team to major victories in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Japan for the last 7 years.

Makuto inspired Kenya to a 3-1 convincing win over Cameroon in Osaka during the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup.