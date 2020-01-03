Malkia Strikers in Cameroon Africa Olympic qualifiers

Kenya will battle Nigeria, Botswana, Cameroon and Egypt for the sole slot reserved for Africa
The national women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers touched down safely in Yaoundé, Cameroon ahead of the Africa Olympic qualifiers set to serve off on Sunday.

Kenya, who begin their campaign on Sunday against Egypt, will be looking to end a 16-year wait for an appearance at the Olympics.

The squad of 14 will take part in the five-day tournament whose winner will get the sole slot reserved for Africa at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kenya will battle Nigeria, Botswana, Cameroon and Egypt for the sole slot reserved for Africa in the qualifying tournament which will be played in round robin format.

The Paul Bitok led side will begin their campaign this Sunday against Egypt who they last faced in 2017.

