Malkia Strikers in third win as world Cup preps enter home stretch

The national women’s volleyball team ‘Malkia Strikers’ comfortably beat Vinhedo Volleyball club in three sets 28-26, 25-13, 25-23 in their ninth game of their 2 month training stint in Brazil ahead of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup co- hosted by Poland and Netherlands.

The finals which will bring a total of 24 teams divided in four pools of 6 teams each serving off on September 23rd-15th October..

Kenya has played other 9 friendly matches against clubs in Brazil and is set to wind up its campaign in earnest before travelling to Holland for their group A opener against the hosts on September 23rd.

At the 19th edition of the FIVB women’s world cup Kenya will also face Africa compatriots Cameroon, Puerto Rico, Belgium and Italy.

The win against marked Malkia Strikers 3rd in as many games with the technical bench using the encounter to gauge the squad and identify areas that needed improvement

Kenya had previously won 3-1 and 3-0 against CDE Bradesco and Sesi Sorocaba.

“There was improvement on reception from left players and our libero. Our service has also improved considerably and was good throughout. The players were more focused than other matches and there was good coordination in the settings. Good blocks were also noted,” said Malkia head coach Paul Bitok.

However Bitok noted that the team still had to work on a couple of grey areas including perfecting the three metre line attack, reinforce back court defence among other rectifications.