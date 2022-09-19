Malkia strikers intensify preparations ahead of World Championships

The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, have something to smile about as they embark on their journey to Netherlands, after signing their preparations off with a straight-sets (25-18,25-20,25-11) victory over Serbian national team B.

The Luizomar de Moura-coached side are in Belgrade for their final leg of preparations ahead of the Women’s World Championships set for 23 September to 15 October in Netherlands.

Coming off a 3-0 loss to Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade on Saturday, the eleven-time African champions needed something to boost their morale for the battle ahead.

Coach Moura trusted the same starting line up he had for the Red Star Belgrade match on Saturday with skipper Mercy Moim, Lorine Chebet, Noel Murambi, Edith Wisah, Sharon Chepchumba and Emmaculate Nekesa on the floor, Agripina Kundu maintained her libero role.

Assistant captain Noel Murambi, who is one of the most experienced players in the squad, says the friendly matches in Serbia will be vital for the team’s readiness.

“Thhe Serbian friendlies are as competitive as what we had in Brazil and that will help us realise the gains we have made and any weak links. As we head to Netherlands, the competition will be tough but we are equal to the task,” she said.

Kenya travel to Netherlands for the World Championships on Tuesday and begin their Pool A campaign against the hosts on Friday.

The global showpiece is set for set for September 23 to October 15 in Netherlands and Poland.

