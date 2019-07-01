Malkia Strikers leave for Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers will leave the country this Friday ahead of the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations Women’s Volleyball Championship slated for 7th to 15th of this month in Cairo, Egypt.

Kenya will be seeking to clinch their 10th African crown after losing to Cameroon in the final of the previous edition in 2017.

After more than two months in training at Kasarani Gymnasium the 14 member squad is relishing their chance at the continental event aware of the challenge lying ahead.

Kenya has been undergoing training under the expertise of Italian coach Shaleen Ramdoo seconded to the country by Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB).

In Egypt Kenya will rely on the experienced of among others Mercy Moim, Jane Wacu, Janet Wanja, and Praxides Khadambi who helped the country win a hat trick of the continental crown between 2011-2015.

The squad has also two least capped players out to gain experience on international stage.

Eight countries including DR Congo, Botswana, hosts Egypt, Lesotho, defending Champions Cameroon and Morocco have confirmed participation at the 12 nation championship whose winner and first runner up will clinch Japan 2020 world championship slots.