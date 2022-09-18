Malkia Strikers lose to Red Star in Serbia

National women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers lost the first of two friendly matches in Belgrade, Serbia, going down 3-0 (25- 19, 25- 19 and 25-17) to the Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade.

The team is in Belgrade for their final leg of preparations ahead of the Women’s World Championships set for Netherlands from 23 September to 15 October.

The second friendly match is set for Sunday against the Serbian national team B. The main team, who are the reigning world champions,are in Italy preparing for the global competition.

In Saturday’s match, coach Luizomar de Moura started with Edith Wisah and Lorine Chebet as middle blockers, Noel Murambi and Mercy Moim as outside hitters, setter Emmaculate Nekesa and opposite Sharon Chepchumba. Aggripina Kundu was the libero for the day.

Kenya went up 4-2 and stretched the advantage to 7-4 before leading 8-5 at the first technical timeout but Moura’s charges had not been perfect so far, losing three points on service to that point.

Red Star tied the score at nine points but a cross court attack from Moim and a Chumba block had the difference back to two at 11-9.

The score was again level at 12 points before the Serbian side could lose their first service, gifting Malkia a crucial point.

The first timeout was called with Kenya in the lead at 14-12 as coach Ratco Pavlicevic felt the need to get his house in order.

Red Star took the lead at 17-18 and it was Moura’s turn to have a talk with the record African champions who had found themselves trailing after some poor decision making moments on the court.

It was quite evident that the Serbian champions were not having Kenya have it easy as the left handed opposite Tara Taubner led the scoring for her side, Red Star gaming a two-point advantage for the first time at 21-19 prompting another timeout for Malkia.

Trailing 23-19 coach Moura brought in Veronica Kilabat for Nekesa in the setting position as Chumba gave way for Violet Makuto but that did little to stop Red Star who went on to win the set 25-19.

The Kenyan bench kept faith in their first six with Murambi opening the scoring to both sides on service, her second going into the net to gift Red Star a point.

Malkia took the lead again at 4-2 but Pavlicevic’s charges leveled the score at four, five and six points before assuming lead at 7-6, leaving Malkia to do the chasing as they trailed 8-7 in the second set.

Red Star made it a two-point advantage at 11-9 but Chebet’s strong attack pulled one back before Chumba sent a service too strong for the Serbs to handle to level the score at 11. Moim gifted Kenya the next two points for 13-11 and Red Star needed a break to restrategise.

Libero Djurdjevic Sanja proved crucial for Red Star, with precision in reception and a fighting spirit that saw her digs save her side from attacks that looked set to count for Kenyan.

Moura felt the need to make changes, introducing Gladys Ekaru for Chebet as Kenya held on to their two-point advantage at 16-14.

Murambi gave way for Veronica Adhiambo after the Serbians had taken the lead at 18 -16, 19-16 and 20-16 before Kenya called for a timeout.

There was, however, little that the side could do to stop Red Star who continued to feast on Kenya’s mistakes leading 22-17, 23-17 to see Kenya frustrated and unable to recover as they lost 25-19.

For the third set, Veronica Adhiambo was started in place of Murambi in the only change Moura made in the starting lineup for the set

Kenya drew first blood but Red Star scored back-to-back to lead 2-1 and 3-2 before Kenya assumed lead at 4-3. The tables, however, quickly turned and Kenya found themselves trailing 6-4 and 8-5.

Sensing another defeat at 9-5, Kenya’s bench called for a timeout. Even as Murambi returned to the court, the Serbs still led 11-8 and 11-9 as Chebet paved way for Ekaru.

The difference was stretched to four at 13-9 and Kenya needed to receive better to salvage the set. The Serbian, however, capitalised on poor communication on Kenya’s part to take the biggest lead in the match at 16-10.

The six-point difference remained at 21-15, despite the Kenyans having earlier cut the deficit to three at 18-15 only to wither and lose 25-17.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...